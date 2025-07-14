Advertisement
Open letter from Kaikohe resident highlights crime, urges action

Yolisa Tswanya
By
Deputy news director·Northland Age·
4 mins to read

"We need cops in Kaikohe." Kaikohe resident Justin Harnish has written an open letter urging action against rising crime.

After experiences with break-ins, car thefts and slow police responses, a Kaikohe resident has penned an open letter calling for action.

Justin Harnish has been a Kaikohe resident for over a decade and said he has noticed a shift. Things are getting worse.

“All too often, when I’m out of

