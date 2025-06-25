“They produce a kind of social pain and social misery that can very quickly disintegrate into a situation that could be conflict,” she said.

“But it’s important to note that while a lot of people fight, not a lot of people kill.”

Salman said understanding violent events required people to look at the broader context.

People’s backgrounds, such as their childhoods, may play a role in their decision to take someone’s life.

A drug deal gone wrong, family violence and mental health issues could be events that escalate into fatal violence.

However, that was not always the case, Salman said.

People who were familiar with each other may have ongoing background conflict that leads to escalating violence, she explained.

Salman said whānau needed more wraparound support to mitigate the likelihood of violence occurring and any reactions that follow a violent incident.

“It is not possible to have zero crime. But you can certainly introduce policy interventions that would reduce the social misery that tends to be associated with these kinds of crimes.”

Salman said Māori wardens, community leaders and better drug addiction support, as well as affordable housing, were key tools that needed further investment.

Economic inequalities also needed to be addressed, which could ultimately help counter such issues, she said.

Alleged homicides in Northland this year

Kyle Zachary Jenkins

The 18-year-old Maungatapere teenager was found shot and killed near a creek in Otaika on January 29 about 5am.

A 20-year-old was charged with Jenkins’ murder, and was later revealed to be his brother, Brooklyn Jenkins.

Brooklyn pleaded not guilty to murdering Jenkins.

A three-week trial date has been set for May 2026.

Brooklyn Jenkins in the High Court at Whangārei, charged with the murder of his brother Kyle Jenkins. Photo / Shannon Pitman

Reign Puriri

Police say 3-year-old Reign died in an incident involving a moving vehicle on February 23.

Emergency services were called to an address in the Whangārei suburb of Te Kamo about 1.30pm.

The preschooler was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thirty-five-year-old Aitua Puriri was charged with the manslaughter of his nephew.

His trial has been set for July 2027.

Yvonne Chapman

Chapman was allegedly shot dead at Beach Rd Reserve in Onerahi about 11.10am on February 27.

The 66-year-old was described by family as a beloved mother and “precious taonga”.

The man accused of her death suffered injuries shortly afterwards and was in hospital for some time.

A three-week trial date has been set for February 2027.

Yvonne Chapman was allegedly shot dead at Beach Rd Reserve in Onerahi, Whangārei, on February 27.

Estene Rapatini

Estene Rapatini died on the morning of March 16 at a property on Mangakahia Rd, about 5km south of Kaikohe.

A 44-year-old was taken into custody and charged with Rapatini‘s murder.

His trial has been scheduled for August 2027.

Toby Mike Adams

Toby Adams was found unresponsive by emergency services who had been called to a house on Norfolk St, Whangārei, about 5pm on March 16.

A 53-year-old man, who police say was known to Adams, was taken into custody at the address and charged with murder on March 17.

Archibald McKenzie

McKenzie was found dead inside a car at a carpark near the Caltex petrol station in Kawakawa on April 13.

Police said the 63-year-old Te Tii man had been the victim of a violent assault, and launched a homicide investigation.

Lewis Edmonds, 49, of Kaitāia was charged with McKenzie’s murder. He pleaded not guilty.

A three-week trial has been scheduled for October 2027.

Lewis Edmonds appeared in the High Court at Whangārei charged with the murder of Archibald McKenzie. Photo / Shannon Pitman

Geoffrey Wayne Ware

Ware, of Parakāo, was found dead at his address 40km west of Whangārei just before 4pm on May 9.

Police initially treated the 55-year-old’s death as unexplained.

A homicide investigation, dubbed Operation Cossar, was launched four days later.

A 26-year-old man was charged with his murder on May 22.

An order was made for a psychologist report to assess the man’s fitness to plead to the murder charge.

His trial was scheduled for early July 2027.

Catalya Remana Tangimetua-Pepene

Three-year-old Catalya Remana Tangimetua-Pepene, affectionately known by whānau as Remana, died on May 21.

Police found Catalya unresponsive after they were called to a Tawanui Rd address in Kaikohe around 6.15pm.

She died at the scene and her death was initially treated as unexplained.

Police launched a homicide investigation the next day and on May 25 arrested 45-year-old Drummond Leaf.

Leaf was charged with her murder and also with assaulting her on a different date.

He pleaded not guilty to the murder charge on June 11 and elected for trial by jury.

A provisional trial date was set for February 2027.

Danny Whiston

Daniel Hepehi, also known as Danny Whiston, was found critically injured at a Hōreke address in the Far North, sparking a homicide investigation.

Police found 77-year-old Hepehi at a Waikerikeri Rd property early on May 22.

Despite medical attention, he died at the scene.

A 73-year-old man was charged with Whiston’s murder.

The accused was remanded in custody after appearing in court on June 11, and would enter a plea at his next appearance on June 27.

