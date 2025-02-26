“Our thoughts are with Reign’s whānau at this very difficult time as they prepare for his tangi,” he said.

“The whānau need time to grieve after losing their boy, and they have asked Police to convey their need for privacy at this time.”

In a Givealittle page, a family member said: “Our whanau have tragically lost our beloved 3-year-old son, grandson, nephew, cousin Reign Matamaru Tuhirangi Puriri in an accident.”

“We are asking for donations to lessen the burden of financial stresses such as the funeral cost,” she said.

“Thank you for your awhi while our whānau work through this tragic loss”.

