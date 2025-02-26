Advertisement
Police release name of 3-year-old boy who died in Northland driveway accident

NZ Herald
The incident happened on Church Rd, in Te Kamo. Photo / Google

Police have named the young boy who died in Northland on Sunday.

Three-year-old Reign Puriri died after an incident with a moving vehicle in a driveway.

Emergency services were called to an address on Church Rd, Te Kamo in Whangārei, at 1.37pm.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer of Whangārei said the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our thoughts are with Reign’s whānau at this very difficult time as they prepare for his tangi,” he said.

“The whānau need time to grieve after losing their boy, and they have asked Police to convey their need for privacy at this time.”

In a Givealittle page, a family member said: “Our whanau have tragically lost our beloved 3-year-old son, grandson, nephew, cousin Reign Matamaru Tuhirangi Puriri in an accident.”

“We are asking for donations to lessen the burden of financial stresses such as the funeral cost,” she said.

“Thank you for your awhi while our whānau work through this tragic loss”.

