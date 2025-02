A fire is burning in native bush at Ngunguru this afternoon. Photo / Jennifer Butler

Firefighters crews are battling a blaze at the beachside settlement of Ngunguru in Northland

The fire appears to have started near Kakariki Rd, according to residents.

Jennifer Butler said a helicopter arrived about 4.30pm and she had seen about five fire trucks heading out.

“I rang my husband because the siren went off and all I could hear was sirens after sirens.”

Her son spotted the fire after getting off the school bus, she said.