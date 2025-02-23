Advertisement
‘I’m just pleased no one died’: Fire chief says Ruawai house fire quickest he’s seen

Denise Piper
The Ruawai home was destroyed in minutes by the hot fire, with fire crews from Ruawai, Maungaturoto, Dargaville and Whangārei battling to stop the blaze spreading.

A house fire in the Northland town of Ruawai was so quick and burned so hot, it was a marvel no one died, according to a veteran firefighter.

The fire, which started at 5.25pm on Friday, destroyed the old wooden house and its shed, but no one was hurt, said Ruawai Volunteer Fire Brigade chief Kevin Evans.

All firefighters could do was save the neighbouring house from catching alight, he said.

“It was one of the larger, and probably one of the quickest, house fires that I’ve attended in my 31 years.”

Evans said he could see massive amounts of black smoke before he arrived at the house.

As it was on Ruawai’s main street, numerous people noticed the fire and called 111 but the house was unsalvageable when firefighters arrived about four minutes later, he said.

A large shed at the back of the Ruawai home was also destroyed.
“Just the sheer speed in which it was fully engulfed, I’m just pleased no one died ... It was an extremely large, extremely hot fire.”

The occupants of the house had got out before firefighters arrived, Evans said.

While the neighbouring house was very close, it was saved by the fire crews, who came from Ruawai, Dargaville, Maungaturoto and Whangārei.

However, the intensity of the blaze was demonstrated by blisters in the paint on the neighbouring house.

Nothing from the old wooden home could be saved, including a bus and cars on the grounds, leaving a Ruawai family homeless.
Evans said he felt sorry for the family who had lost their home and possessions, as nothing could be saved.

“It was very quick: they were left with just the clothes on their back ... It’s pretty horrific.”

The Lions Club of Ruawai has already come to the family’s aid with the donation of a $500 food voucher, along with fruit and eggs.

The club asked for people to hold on to any donations, until the family organise where they are going to stay in the short-term.

Evans said the speed of the fire showed the importance of smoke alarms, to warn people if a fire breaks out while they are sleeping.

The occupants would’ve had a “ridiculously short” 20 or 30 seconds to get out, he said.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.

