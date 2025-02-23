As it was on Ruawai’s main street, numerous people noticed the fire and called 111 but the house was unsalvageable when firefighters arrived about four minutes later, he said.

A large shed at the back of the Ruawai home was also destroyed.

“Just the sheer speed in which it was fully engulfed, I’m just pleased no one died ... It was an extremely large, extremely hot fire.”

The occupants of the house had got out before firefighters arrived, Evans said.

While the neighbouring house was very close, it was saved by the fire crews, who came from Ruawai, Dargaville, Maungaturoto and Whangārei.

However, the intensity of the blaze was demonstrated by blisters in the paint on the neighbouring house.

Nothing from the old wooden home could be saved, including a bus and cars on the grounds, leaving a Ruawai family homeless.

Evans said he felt sorry for the family who had lost their home and possessions, as nothing could be saved.

“It was very quick: they were left with just the clothes on their back ... It’s pretty horrific.”

The Lions Club of Ruawai has already come to the family’s aid with the donation of a $500 food voucher, along with fruit and eggs.

The club asked for people to hold on to any donations, until the family organise where they are going to stay in the short-term.

Evans said the speed of the fire showed the importance of smoke alarms, to warn people if a fire breaks out while they are sleeping.

The occupants would’ve had a “ridiculously short” 20 or 30 seconds to get out, he said.