Now the family are relying on the generosity of others to survive and rebuild, O’Neil said.

James O'Neil said all he could do was watch as flames destroyed his family's home in Peria.

The family includes daughters aged 5, 8 and 11, mum Sarah who is a teacher aide at Peria School, and O’Neil’s 13-year-old son who stays on holidays, he said.

Like many Northland homes, the house was not consented and was uninsured, as it was built bit-by-bit as the family could afford, O’Neil said.

Fortunately, the family was able to move into a fully-furnished home owned by a friend in Pamapuria.

Coopers Beach Bowling Club - where O’Neil is an active player - has also rallied around the family, donating shoes, clothes and schoolbooks for the children, O’Neil said.

The club also set up a Givealittle page to raise money for the family, with more than $3000 donated already.

Golf clubs and some school bags was all James O'Neil was able to grab from his family home before it was destroyed by fire on August 11.

O’Neil said the support has been very humbling, and the bowling club is a great community.

“I was wondering what we were going to do as we haven’t got the funds to get up and go again.

“With their help and support, it’s been incredible and humbling - it probably only happens in smaller communities.”

O’Neil said his children have bounced back well from the fire, thanks to everyone’s support.

“The kids are the most important and they’ve been able to transition like nothing has happened, thanks to everyone.

“It’s hard to feel like you’ve lost everything because all the help has made it so easy.”

O’Neil said money raised through the Givealittle will be used to buy building materials to rebuild the home.

The blaze has also been a wake-up call to many to get their chimneys cleaned and make sure their insurance is up-to-date, he said.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.