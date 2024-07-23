Insurance premiums for house, content, and car insurance have all soared over the past year. Photo / 123rf
Skyrocketing insurance premiums are forcing some Northlanders - including struggling pensioners, single parents, and families - to cancel their insurance policies, leaving them vulnerable to unforeseen disasters, accidents, and debt.
Recently released data shows insurance premiums for house, content, and car insurance have all soared over the past year.
The cost of insuring a house increased six times faster than incomes for the year to March, while car insurance premiums were up 40% in the March quarter compared to the same period a year ago.
The Insurance Council of New Zealand says the hikes are due to several factors, including building cost inflation, rising global reinsurance costs, and the impact of the 2023 Auckland Anniversary Weekend and Cyclone Gabrielle severe weather events.
Far North Grey Power president Russell Bird said it’s a topic that’s regularly brought up, both at Grey Power meetings and in everyday conversations with friends.
“It seems to go up more and more now, it’s making it unaffordable.”
Whangārei Budgeting Services co-ordinator and senior financial mentor Anna McIntosh said staff had seen “a large proportion of our families’ insurances being cancelled voluntarily or through lapse of payment”.
Those families now view having insurance as “a luxury item” which is low on their list of priorities while they struggle with the ever-increasing cost of living, she said.
“We are concerned that the average household will now be at risk especially with the high rate of vehicle theft, leaving families without transport during the winter months and with no income to replace these items.”
McIntosh advised families to visit an insurance broker, when possible, to get personalised and affordable insurance.
She also advised people to compare insurance policies and benefits online “to make sure they are getting the most affordable premiums for their policy and needs”.
Consumer NZ said the rising cost of house insurance, in particular, was concerning many New Zealanders.
More than two-thirds of respondents in Consumer NZ’s latest insurance satisfaction survey were concerned about the cost of house insurance, with 8% of homeowners letting their policy lapse due to high costs.
Investigative team leader Rebecca Styles urged people to review their current level of cover and “shop around”.
“It’s likely you’ll find a better deal and can maintain some level of protection - which is better than no cover at all.”
A Retail NZ report released in April found that nearly 60% of respondents said their insurance costs had increased “significantly” in the past year.
With council rates and other costs also rising, some retailers reported they were considering cancelling their policies.
Some insurers offer discounts for combined house and contents policies, being claims-free for a set number of years, and having an alarm. Paying for your premium for the year ahead, rather than monthly, may afford you an annual discount.
Source: Consumer NZ
