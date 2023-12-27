Peria School’s pupils, staff and wider community were excited at it’s recent 150th anniversary to open, then later reseal, a time capsule buried at the school 25 years ago.

After getting an insight into life more than 20 years ago earlier this year, one of the last tasks in 2023 for students and staff at Peria School was to reseal the school’s time capsule.

The time capsule was dug up and opened during Peria School’s 150th jubilee celebrations in October, giving people the chance to see what their counterparts put in it all those years ago.

Before the end of term, the 2023 students added some of their own items to the time capsule, before it was given blessings and karakia by Principal Ariana Williams, so when re-opened in 2048 the blessings will flow out.

The time capsule was first sealed in 2001 and many of the students from that decade were present, with some tears and much laughter as those students read out what they had written all those years ago.

To start a new tradition, all the students of 2023 have written down their hopes and dreams of what and where they will be in 25 years’ time. These are now in the time capsule with memorabilia including the 150th jubilee book, merchandise from the day, a 2008 mobile phone, school T-shirts from the 1980s to 2023, the latest Northland Age and Northland News newspapers, and other items.

If still standing, the old macrocarpa - which will have given a whole new generation of students the pleasure of climbing - will be watching once again in 2048.

So, in 25 years’ time, a pānui (notice) will go out to all past students and staff to come to Peria School for the 175th Jubilee and the opening of the time capsule, which is now sealed.







