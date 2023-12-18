The recipients of awards at the Peria School prizegiving for 2023, with Principal Ariana Williams.

Peria School has held its annual prizegiving, with a great turnout of parents and whānau turning up to celebrate their children’s achievements.

Peria School recently celebrated it’s 150th anniversary and the prizegiving was a celebration of the students, showcasing not only academic achievement but also the arts, attitude and school values.

Principal Ariana Williams spoke about the many activities the students had enjoyed. Two such activities involved snorkelling at Matai Bay and a trip to the Poor Knights Islands.

She also talked about the increasing roll and this year welcomed Whaea Rebekah Dangen to the team with a fourth class and how exciting the future was looking.

A big acknowledgement went to the board of trustees for support over the year. New members welcomed were Cara Lilly and Nikole Walker.

Williams also acknowledged Rebekah Dangen who has stepped down as presiding chair and the work she has done over the years.

Williams said a small school had its challenges, but the combined input from teachers, support staff, and volunteers made it the beautiful school it is.

This year was also a special year which celebrated the school’s 150th Jubilee - an amazing day with performances from the students and displays of photos and memorabilia from years gone by.

Welcoming ex-students from as far back as the 1930s through to 2022 and seeing them reconnect with fellow classmates was a joy to behold.

Williams thanked Claire Olsen, the jubilee organiser, for all her hard work to make the day as special as it was.

The Year 8 students gave speeches about their time at Peria School and how they would miss it but were also looking forward to new beginnings. The principal then farewelled these students, wishing them well at their new schools.

The proceedings were then handed over to Kylie Christiansen.

Prizewinners were:

Lachlan Wilde (Maria Family Enviro Leadership), Flynn Dangen (Sid Olsen Music award), Cooper Hibbard-Kelly (Claire Olsen Kaiarataki award for Leadership), Eva Cowdell (Academic Excellence award-Dux, KiwiCan award Year 7-8), Danielle Maria (Mainfreight Duffy award for Excellence in Attitude Yr 5-6), Cassie Walker-Hapi (Gordon Macpherson Memorial cup for Citizenship, Most Improved Senior Yr 7-8), Miley Kaka (Moyle Family award for Resilience).

Emma O’Neil (Jennings Family award for Achievement in Cross Country), Alba Shattock (Kent Simpson trophy for Excellence in ICT), Kaeo Cotter (Clare Wilson Memorial cup for Art), Tui Kerr-Bell (Keith Rennie cup for Academic Achievement Yr 5-6),

Miya Zaw-Kooss (Jan Harwood Cup for Academic Achievement Yr 3-4), Khan Walker-Hapi (Billy Olsen Memorial cup for Sport), Maia Fletcher & Paxton Hibbard-Kelly (Dave & Jean Goodhue Memorial cup for Excellence in Attitude Yr 1-2).

Dallas McQueen (Tane Family cup for Excellence in Attitude, KiwiCan award Yr 3-4), Maja Kerr-Bell (Tane Family cup for Excellence in Attitude Yr 3-4), Rangi Cotter (Academic Achievement cup Yr 1-2). Absent: Kahu Jakicevich (Jennings Family award for Speech/Drama).



