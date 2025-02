Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

A three-year-old child died in Te Kamo after suffering critical injuries. Photo / NZME

A three-year-old has died in Northland following what police say was an incident involving a vehicle in a driveway.

Emergency services were called to an address on Church Rd, Te Kamo in Whangārei, at 1.37pm on Sunday.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer of Whangārei said the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were speaking to the child’s family as part of the investigation.