Police were notified after a person sustained serious injuries following an alleged assault. Photo / NZME

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Police were notified after a person sustained serious injuries following an alleged assault. Photo / NZME

A person was seriously injured in a road rage incident in Whangārei that spanned more than 13km.

Detective Sergeant Paul Overton said the motorist was hurt in an alleged assault about 5.45pm on Monday.

The incident was believed to have started on Crawford Cres in Te Kamo and ended on Ngunguru Rd, on the Tūtūkākā Coast.

Overton said two people were arrested and spoken to. He believed more people may have been involved.

Police are appealing for information about the incident.