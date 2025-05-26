The man charged with murdering Geoffrey Ware appeared in the Whangārei District Court on Monday afternoon. Photo / NZME

The man charged with murdering 55-year-old Parakao man Geoffrey Ware has appeared in court in Whangārei.

Ware was found dead at his home - a rural property off Mangakahia Rd, State Highway 15, at Parakao, about 40km west of Whangārei - on May 9.

The 26-year-old accused of murdering Ware was granted interim name suppression when he appeared in the Whangārei District Court on Monday.

The man was previously charged with assault relating to another victim and had been held in custody.

After appearing in court on Monday, he was again remanded in custody, to appear at the High Court in Whangārei in June.