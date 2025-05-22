A man went to the Kaikohe Police Station (pictured), sparking a series of events that have led to a homicide investigation. Photo / Denise Piper

A man went to the Kaikohe Police Station (pictured), sparking a series of events that have led to a homicide investigation. Photo / Denise Piper

The death of a man found critically injured at a Far North property has sparked a homicide investigation.

Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston, of Northland CIB, said a man went to the Kaikohe Police Station last night and spoke with officers.

Police then went to a Waikerikeri Rd property in Horeke and found a man critically injured.

“The man was provided urgent medical attention but sadly died at the scene,” Johnston said.

Police have launched a homicide investigation as they uncover what took place.