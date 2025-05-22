Advertisement
Far North homicide investigation launched after injured man dies

Karina Cooper
A man went to the Kaikohe Police Station (pictured), sparking a series of events that have led to a homicide investigation. Photo / Denise Piper

The death of a man found critically injured at a Far North property has sparked a homicide investigation.

Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston, of Northland CIB, said a man went to the Kaikohe Police Station last night and spoke with officers.

Police then went to a Waikerikeri Rd property in Horeke and found a man critically injured.

“The man was provided urgent medical attention but sadly died at the scene,” Johnston said.

Police have launched a homicide investigation as they uncover what took place.

“The inquiry is in the very early stages,” Johnston said.

“We are continuing to speak to the man who visited the police station as part of this investigation.”

A post-mortem examination will be carried out in the coming days to determine the man’s cause of death.

“Police extend condolences to whānau for their loss,” Johnston said.

People with information are asked to contact police via 105 and reference the number 250522/0155.

