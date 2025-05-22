The death of a man found critically injured at a Far North property has sparked a homicide investigation.
Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston, of Northland CIB, said a man went to the Kaikohe Police Station last night and spoke with officers.
Police then went to a Waikerikeri Rd property in Horeke and found a man critically injured.
“The man was provided urgent medical attention but sadly died at the scene,” Johnston said.
Police have launched a homicide investigation as they uncover what took place.