Northland police have launched a second homicide investigation for the weekend after a man died in Whangārei yesterday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Michelle Harris said emergency services were called to a house on Norfolk St about 5pm yesterday, where they found an unresponsive man.

He died at the scene, Harris said.

Police arrested a 53-year-old man known to the victim at the address. He was helping police with their inquiries, Harris said.