The man accused of murdering Hōreke's Daniel Hepehi was granted name suppression. Photo / NZME

The Far North man accused of murdering Hōreke man Daniel Hepehi has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance later this month.

The 73-year-old appeared in the Kaikohe District Court yesterday charged with murdering Hepehi, also known as Danny Whiston.

Hepehi, 77, was found with critical injuries at a Waikerikeri Rd property in Hōreke on May 22.

The accused appeared via video link at yesterday’s court appearance.

He was granted name suppression and remanded in custody until his next appearance on June 27.