The man who died in Whangārei following an alleged homicide over the weekend has been named Toby Mike Adams, of Whangārei.

He was 62 years old.

A police spokeswoman said the 53-year-old man charged with Adams' murder would appear in the High Court at Whangārei on April 4.

“We extend our sympathies to his family and friends at this challenging time.”

Whangārei residents were left unsettled after police were called to a house on Norfolk St around 5pm on Saturday.