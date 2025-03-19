Advertisement
Northland police deliver woman in labour to Whangārei Hospital

Brodie Stone
A woman in labour was transported to Whangārei Hospital by police during rush hour last week.

Two Whangārei community officers were in the right place at the right time last week when a woman in labour needed to be transported to hospital.

Community officers constables Darron Goodwin and Ewen Cumming were stopped in traffic during rush hour last week.

A woman – who was a midwife – approached the vehicle and banged on the window.

She had a woman in the car who needed to get to Whangārei Hospital as quickly as possible.

The midwife said the woman was in labour and her unborn child had an elevated heart rate.

“She said she had a woman in the car who was distressed and having a baby,” Goodwin said.

It was all action as the blue and red lights were flicked on and the constables led the way.

“At that time of the morning there is a bit of traffic around so it was easy for us to lead the way up to the hospital,” Goodwin said.

The woman was delivered to the maternity ward safely and was taken to a delivery room.

Reports are that the mum and baby are doing just fine.

