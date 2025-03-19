A woman in labour was transported to Whangārei Hospital by police during rush hour last week.

Two Whangārei community officers were in the right place at the right time last week when a woman in labour needed to be transported to hospital.

Community officers constables Darron Goodwin and Ewen Cumming were stopped in traffic during rush hour last week.

A woman – who was a midwife – approached the vehicle and banged on the window.

She had a woman in the car who needed to get to Whangārei Hospital as quickly as possible.

The midwife said the woman was in labour and her unborn child had an elevated heart rate.