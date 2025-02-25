Advertisement
Whangārei Hospital new transit lounge takes flight with $3.75m in funding

Denise Piper
Health Minister Simeon Brown and Health New Zealand – Te Whatu Ora group director Alex Pimm check out Whangārei Hospital's new transit lounge in action on Tuesday.

It sounds like a place within an airport, but Whangārei Hospital’s new transit lounge aims to free up ward space while providing patients with a comfortable waiting area.

New Health Minister Simeon Brown opened the $3.75 million facility on Tuesday, saying it provided an important space for patients who are medically fit to leave the ward.

With eight chairs, six beds and other services like showers, the transit lounge replaces a previous facility in the ageing Whangārei Hospital, which Brown said did not meet the mark.

“Improving health infrastructure is a priority for this Government. The previous transit lounge was not fit for purpose, which is why I am pleased to see projects like this being prioritised,” he said.

The transit lounge is used by patients who are waiting for medication, discharge papers or transport before they can go home, Brown explained.

“The lounge provides patients a calm, transitional environment where they continue to be cared for by nurses as they wait to transition to their home or another facility.

“It will also be used for incoming patients who are only staying for a short period of time, such as a person coming from a rural hospital for a test or a patient being transferred to another hospital, which means they don’t need to be accommodated in the emergency department.

“Alongside the benefit the lounge will bring to patients, it will also free-up bed availability and help to improve hospital flow, which are key to achieving the Government’s health target for shorter stays in emergency departments.”

Brown said he knew being in hospital could be challenging for both patients and their families.

“I’m pleased for the patients who will get to experience this transit lounge in the future, ensuring those that come through Whangārei Hospital receive access to timely, quality healthcare.”

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years’ experience in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.

