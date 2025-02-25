Health Minister Simeon Brown and Health New Zealand – Te Whatu Ora group director Alex Pimm check out Whangārei Hospital's new transit lounge in action on Tuesday.

Health Minister Simeon Brown and Health New Zealand – Te Whatu Ora group director Alex Pimm check out Whangārei Hospital's new transit lounge in action on Tuesday.

It sounds like a place within an airport, but Whangārei Hospital’s new transit lounge aims to free up ward space while providing patients with a comfortable waiting area.

New Health Minister Simeon Brown opened the $3.75 million facility on Tuesday, saying it provided an important space for patients who are medically fit to leave the ward.

With eight chairs, six beds and other services like showers, the transit lounge replaces a previous facility in the ageing Whangārei Hospital, which Brown said did not meet the mark.

“Improving health infrastructure is a priority for this Government. The previous transit lounge was not fit for purpose, which is why I am pleased to see projects like this being prioritised,” he said.

The transit lounge is used by patients who are waiting for medication, discharge papers or transport before they can go home, Brown explained.