SH1 SILVERDALE TO WELLSFORD - 1:30PM

Due to holiday traffic, motorists are advised to expect northbound delays on #SH1 between Silverdale and Wellsford. Use our holiday journey planner to check traffic predictions before you leave. https://t.co/mEetbJFE7z ^JF pic.twitter.com/UZoEUsd3MN — NZ Transport Agency - Auckland & Northland (@nztaaklnth) October 25, 2024

“Please be patient and drive at a safe speed, especially around and through road works. Crews have been out in recent months renewing and rebuilding roads across New Zealand’s state highway network and we urge drivers to take extra care at work sites.”

NZTA has updated its Holiday Journeys interactive travel planner for Labour weekend, showing predicted travel conditions for popular routes in Auckland, Northland and the rest of the country.

The planner predicts State Highway 1 heading south from Manukau to Bombay will be heavily congested from before noon through to 6.30pm on Friday.

Traffic heading north on SH1 from Puhoi to Wellsford is expected to be heavy between noon and 7.30pm.

The director of road policing, Superintendent Steve Greally, reiterated there was “no room for complacency” and said police were “determined not to see a repeat” of last Labour weekend’s six deaths.

Greally said staff would be working “tirelessly throughout the country” to make sure everyone stays safe.

“Those who blatantly choose to drive dangerously, whether it’s driving without a seatbelt or impaired by drugs and alcohol, using a mobile phone or speeding, they can expect to be ticketed.”

Forecasters said the country should be preparing for a wet Labour weekend and heavy traffic congestion over the coming days.

A raft of orange heavy rain warnings have been issued for the Tararua Ranges, the Tasman District west of Motueka, the Richmond and Bryant ranges, the Rai Valley and Canterbury High Country throughout Friday into Saturday morning.

There's widespread risk of regions seeing large accumulations of rain as a band of heavy rain moves over the country from later today until Sunday morning.



It's the Southern Alps and northern South Island that are forecast to see the largest accumulations but most regions will… pic.twitter.com/6RF4SpU7dl — MetService (@MetService) October 24, 2024

MetService warned up to 250mm of rain was expected about the ranges, which much less forecast near the coast.

“Streams and rivers may rise rapidly. Surface flooding, slips, and difficult driving conditions [are] possible.”

A warning for the ranges of eastern Bay of Plenty and Gisborne is set to come into effect for 12 hours from 9am tomorrow, bringing with it up to 100mm of rain and a possibility of thunderstorms.

“Clear your drains and gutters to prepare for heavy rain. Avoid low-lying areas and drive cautiously,” MetService said.

Active weather is expected to ramp up again late today into Saturday.



Rain will fall over much of the South Island, falling heavily for some (especially upper parts).



Note rain ➡️ snow over higher elevations.



A good reason to stay up-to-date with warnings from @MetService. pic.twitter.com/hnLgXCAX4h — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) October 24, 2024

Slips and power cuts plagued the Lower North Island overnight on Thursday as strong winds battered the region.

About 350 homes lost power in the Wellington region after the winds struck.

Wellington Electricity said power was expected to be restored by about 7am today.

Further south, NZTA said, SH6 between Whataroa and Harihari was closed by a rockfall.

SH6 WHATAROA TO HARIHARI - ROCK FALLS - 6:20AM, FRI 25 OCT

Due to rockfalls, SH6 is CLOSED between Whataroa and Harihari. Update is expected around 9am.

Surface flooding between Hokitika and Haast, extra care is required along this route. ^JP pic.twitter.com/VqWDU0TQsD — NZ Transport Agency - Canterbury & West Coast (@nztacwc) October 24, 2024

MetService forecaster Luis Fernandes said almost all of New Zealand would experience some rain on Saturday.

“The South Island is particularly wet to start the day off and then the rain is spreading across the North Island as the day goes on,” he said.

“By late afternoon or early evening, just about all of the North Island will have had at least some rain.”

He said South Island residents would face a cold Saturday.

“Pretty much from Canterbury southwards, temperatures will be low. There could be snow down to 500 metres for inland Canterbury and parts of Otago, along with the wet weather.”

However, by Sunday, much of the low-pressure system forecast to soak the country on Saturday would weaken.

“We’re going to see showers in some places, especially in the morning,” Fernandes said.

“The rain then becomes confined to the western parts of the country. The west coasts of both North and South Islands, including Auckland down to Wellington and down to Southland, could continue to see a few showers.”

Our current Severe Weather Outlook has a lot of potentially severe weather on Saturday 👀



There's a high risk we'll issue a Heavy Snow Warning for parts of inland Canterbury. Inland Otago is also at risk.



The snow could be heavy above 500m so something to keep an eye on! pic.twitter.com/vv83bKIKAk — MetService (@MetService) October 24, 2024

The system is forecast to weaken further and move off the country by Monday, however, showers may linger in western parts of both islands.

Temperatures are set to linger in the low 20s for much of the North Island on Saturday.

“For Northland, Auckland and Waikato, we’re seeing 20C on average,” Fernandes said.

“But if you head towards the eastern part of the island, Hawke’s Bay, the Wairarapa, and places like Whanganui we’re likely to see temperatures in the mid-20s.

“Even towards Wellington, we’re seeing temperatures towards the 20C mark.”

On Sunday, temperatures are expected to drop.

“Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne will be reaching the mid-20s on Sunday, but elsewhere we will see a slight dip in temperatures from the high teens to the 20C mark.”

Fernandes said motorists need to be prepared for driving in wet conditions.

“Anyone who is heading out on to the road, particularly on Saturday, should be aware that wet weather will be around,” he said.

“People who are driving through the high country on the South Island, particularly Canterbury, should be aware that there could be snow.”

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.