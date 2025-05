Detective Senior Sergeant Michelle Harris of the Whangārei Criminal Investigation Branch said police were appealing for information and sightings of a 1999 blue and silver Mitsubishi L200 and a man in the Parakao area between 8am and 6.15pm on May 9, a Friday.

“We are also interested in sightings of a man reportedly seen walking along State Highway 14 that afternoon and evening,” Harris said.

People can provide information via an online portal set up by the Operation Cossar inquiry team.

“The inquiry is ongoing and we appreciate all the help we’ve received from members of the public,” Harris said.

“We’re appealing to anyone who hasn’t come forward to please contact us.”

