“We would like to hear from anyone who saw Mr Hepehi or interacted with him over this time,” he said.

“We are aware he frequently rode long distances on his bike around Hōreke, Ōkaihau and Kaikohe.”

Police also want to hear about sightings of a green and gold 4-wheel drive SUV vehicle with the number plate LCP129 in the area.

Police want to hear about any sightings of a green and gold 4-wheel drive SUV vehicle with the number plate LCP129 in the area. Photo / Police

A 73-year-old man, who arrived at the Kaikohe police station last Wednesday night, has been remanded in custody on unrelated charges, police said.

The man will reappear in the Kaikohe District Court next month.

Johnston said police were not seeking anyone in connection with the homicide.

“We are doing everything we can to find out what happened. Additional police from other areas have joined the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to make a report online, or by calling 105. Please quote the reference number 250522/0155.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.