Police name Daniel Hepehi as 77-year-old man Horeke homicide victim

  • Police confirm Daniel Hepehi, also known as Danny Whiston, died after an incident in Horeke, Northland.
  • The 77-year-old was found with critical injuries at Waikerikeri Rd property last Thursday.
  • Police want to hear from anyone who may have more information.

A 77-year-old man found dead in the Far North town of Hōreke was Daniel Hepehi, also known as Danny Whiston.

Hepehi was found with critical injuries at a Waikerikeri Road property early on May 22. He later died at the scene.

