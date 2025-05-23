A man went to the Kaikohe Police Station (pictured) and is now in custody on unrelated charges. Photo / Denise Piper

23 May, 2025 08:00 AM 2 mins to read

A man went to the Kaikohe Police Station (pictured) and is now in custody on unrelated charges. Photo / Denise Piper

A homicide investigation continues after a 77-year-old man was found dead in Horeke.

Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston says a scene examination is under way with support from ESR scientists.

A 73-year-old man is in custody on unrelated charges and will reappear in court next month.

A scene examination is continuing at a Far North property where a 77-year-old man died this week and an autopsy is due to be conducted tomorrow.

No other people are being sought in relation to the homicide investigation, police have confirmed.

Police said the investigation involving 15 investigators began after the man was found critically injured at a property on Waikerikeri Rd in the early hours of May 22.

The man was given urgent medical attention, but died at the scene.