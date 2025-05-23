Advertisement
Updated

Homicide probe continues after 77yo man’s death in Horeke

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

A man went to the Kaikohe Police Station (pictured) and is now in custody on unrelated charges. Photo / Denise Piper

  • A homicide investigation continues after a 77-year-old man was found dead in Horeke.
  • Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston says a scene examination is under way with support from ESR scientists.
  • A 73-year-old man is in custody on unrelated charges and will reappear in court next month.

A scene examination is continuing at a Far North property where a 77-year-old man died this week and an autopsy is due to be conducted tomorrow.

No other people are being sought in relation to the homicide investigation, police have confirmed.

Police said the investigation involving 15 investigators began after the man was found critically injured at a property on Waikerikeri Rd in the early hours of May 22.

The man was given urgent medical attention, but died at the scene.

A homicide investigation is continuing into the death of a 77-year-old man in Horeke. Photo / Google Maps
Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston said a scene examination remains ongoing at a Waikerikeri Rd property.

“A team of 15 investigators are working on the inquiry, with Northland receiving support from other police districts and from ESR scientists,” he said.

“Police want to assure the community that no other persons are being sought in relation to this matter.”

A 73-year-old man, who arrived at the Kaikohe police station on Wednesday night, has been remanded in custody on a range of unrelated charges, police said.

The man will reappear in the Kaikohe District Court next month.

Inquiries will continue into the 77-year-old man’s death.

“A post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted on the victim tomorrow,” Johnston said.

