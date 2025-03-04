Yvonne Chapman was shot dead at Beach Road Reserve in Onerahi, Whangarei, on Thursday, 27 February 2025.

A 63-year-old man has been charged with murder after the death of a woman at a Whangārei park in broad daylight last week.

The seriously injured man had a bedside court hearing on Tuesday.

Police swarmed the Beach Road Reserve in Onerahi just after 11am on Thursday, following reports of gunshots heard and a person injured.

They found Yvonne Chapman dead at the scene and a man with serious injuries.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer said Whangārei police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the investigation.