Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Man charged with murdering ‘beloved mother’ Yvonne Chapman at Whangārei park

Northern Advocate
2 mins to read

Yvonne Chapman was shot dead at Beach Road Reserve in Onerahi, Whangarei, on Thursday, 27 February 2025.

Yvonne Chapman was shot dead at Beach Road Reserve in Onerahi, Whangarei, on Thursday, 27 February 2025.

A 63-year-old man has been charged with murder after the death of a woman at a Whangārei park in broad daylight last week.

The seriously injured man had a bedside court hearing on Tuesday.

Police swarmed the Beach Road Reserve in Onerahi just after 11am on Thursday, following reports of gunshots heard and a person injured.

They found Yvonne Chapman dead at the scene and a man with serious injuries.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer said Whangārei police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the investigation.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We are pleased to have been able to arrest someone in relation to this tragic incident.

“I would also like to thank those members of the public who provided information, which was crucial to this investigation.”

Chapman has been remembered by her sons as a “beloved mother” and a “precious taonga”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

In a heartfelt tribute online, one of her three sons said she touched the lives of many with her kindness and love.

“She was a precious taonga to us and will be terribly missed.”

A fundraiser has been set up for Chapman’s family, to help ease the burden of the challenging road ahead.

Flowers were laid at Beach Road Reserve in Onerahi the day after the shooting. Photo / Denise Piper
Flowers were laid at Beach Road Reserve in Onerahi the day after the shooting. Photo / Denise Piper

The man charged is currently under police guard at Auckland Hospital and had a bedside court hearing on Tuesday.

He has been remanded in custody to reappear in Whangārei District Court on March 21.

Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate