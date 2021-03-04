7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes off New Zealand's east coast

Kiwis across New Zealand – across the North Island to parts of the South Island and even the Chathams - have described the horror of long, prolonged shaking after this morning's 7.1 magnitude earthquake.

In tears, Helen Bint, who lives in an historic stone house in the Chatham Islands, said: "It's the biggest one I've ever felt. It went on and on and on. I'm in the old stone house and I didn't know where to stand because it's all rock," she told Newstalk ZB's Bruce Russell.

"I've never felt one so big - it must be massive across New Zealand. It died down and then went on and on again."

She called in later to say a neighbouring farmer was coming to get her; but in the meantime he was checking on his boat. "I'm talking to my son in Nelson. It's not the earthquake I'm worried about now, it's a tsunami."

Janice in Napier told ZB: "I'm still shaking. I was lying in bed... and the next minute, the quake comes in and it lasted for ages. The biggest one I've felt. This was one jolt and it kept going. I eventually got up and sat under the doorway, oh my god."

"She was a beauty, it really shook. I'm quite frightened, I've got no idea if there's going to be a tsunami, it was massive," Rex from Gisborne said, adding he had not heard any warning alarms after the shake. "It's the biggest I've felt in a long, long time and I'm 80."

A post on the News Whakatane page said: "There is currently an exodus from Ōhope as people make their way to higher ground. Traffic is heavy on the Ōhope Hill toward Whakatāne."

Harry in New Plymouth told Russell: "That was a bit of a doozy. I felt it as clear as if it was happening underneath. It woke me up... I have the map in front of me, she certainly was a jolt. To be that far away and it still got to us. If you are near the water folks, get away."

We have issued a TSUNAMI WARNING for New Zealand coastal areas following the magnitude 7.3 earthquake east of the North Island. There is a LAND and MARINE TSUNAMI THREAT. An Emergency Mobile Alert has been issued to areas under land and marine tsunami threat. — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) March 4, 2021

Parked on top of a hill after leaving Porangahau in Hawke's Bay. Few other cars also headed out of this small coastal community, but not many. Grateful it's a warm night. #eqnz #earthquake — Philippa Tolley (@nzpjt) March 4, 2021

Don’t often feel big #eqnz in Taupō because of the altitude (apparently!) but not this time. Felt it, big time. Actually got woken up by the dog experiencing her first shake, barking furiously, before realising what was going on. Hope folks in Gisborne, East Coast all ok. — Libby O'Brien (@libbyobrien) March 4, 2021