59-year-old man arrested in relation to firearms incident on West Coast

An armed police officer (left) in Waitati this afternoon. Photo / Craig Baxter

11 May, 2021

A man has been arrested in relation to firearms incident on the West Coast.

The 59-year-old man was arrested in Cromwell just before 1:30pm on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said he was wanted in relation to family harm and firearms offences.

He will appear in court in due course, a spokesperson said.

The Armed Offenders Squad earlier made enquiries at a Waitati address in relation to the same incident.

The callout in Waitati came after police were warned a dangerous man could be heading to the township north of Dunedin.

Armed police earlier cordoned off the entrance to Waitati, near Waitati School.

A witness said there were about nine armed police officers going door-to-door visiting houses in Harvey St.

They also searched Blueskin Nurseries, which is also on Harvey St and was blocked off at both ends, they said.

Police earlier told the Greymouth Star they had launched a manhunt after an early morning firearms incident in Blaketown.

- Additional reporting Otago Daily Times