40ha blaze breaks out near DOC hut at Broken River

The Broken River Hut where a fire broke out on Friday. Photo / Supplied

A large fire has broken out near a Department of Conservation hut in Canterbury.

Emergency services were called to the fire near Broken River at about 12.45pm on Friday.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the vegetation fire has burnt through 40 hectares around a hut but the hut has not sustained any damage at 2.50pm.

"There is no road access so a helicopter and rural forrester were sent to the scene."

A member of the public first notified fire crews and multiple calls were received, he said.