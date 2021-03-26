40ha blaze breaks out near DOC hut at Broken River

A large fire has broken out near a Department of Conservation hut in Canterbury.
Emergency services were called to the fire near Broken River at about 12.45pm on Friday.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the vegetation fire has burnt through 40 hectares around a hut but the hut has not sustained any damage at 2.50pm.
"There is no road access so a helicopter and rural forrester were sent to the scene."
A member of the public first notified fire crews and multiple calls were received, he said.