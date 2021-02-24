40% of MDMA tested at Christchurch and Dunedin O-weeks contains dangerous substitute

A dangerous substitute has been found in the popular party drug MDMA during orientation weeks held at Christchurch and Dunedin universities.
Drug-testing service KnowYourStuffNZ discovered an increase of synthetic cathinone known as eutylone, being sold as MDMA, or ecstasy, this week.
About 40 per cent of the samples brought by people thinking they had MDMA during O-week tests have turned out to contain the substitute.
Read More
- Wellington police warn of risk after two incidents with suspected fake MDMA - NZ Herald
- Toxic chemical methylenedianiline sold as MDMA in Auckland - NZ Herald
- Festival drug warning: Testing group says MDMA substituted for 'dangerous' cathinones - NZ Herald
- Drug checking group says most users won't take MDMA if it's revealed to be eutylone - NZ Herald
Side effects include not being able to sleep for days, anxiety, paranoia and in some cases it can be fatal
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
In 2018, 13 people - including a 15-year-old - arrived at Christchurch emergency department over one weekend suffering from a bad batch of what was thought to be ecstasy.