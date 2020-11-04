4 hurt: Out-of-control school bus crashes into cars in Flat Bush, Auckland

Four people have been injured following a collision between a school bus and multiple parked vehicles on Chapel Rd in Flat Bush, Auckland.

One seriously injured person has been taken to Middlemore Hospital and three other people had been treated at the crash site, a St John Ambulance spokeswoman says.

Two of the three received minor injuries in the crash, with the third moderately injured.

A man who was in one of the cars, Maveen Prasad, says he was inside his parked vehicle when it was hit from behind by the out-of-control bus.

He believes the bus was carrying Howick schoolchildren.

Two ambulances and one manager responded to the smash after receiving a call at 3.50pm.

The incident happened between Michael Jones Drive and Fusion Rd.

Four people were injured, one seriously, in the crash this afternoon. Photo / Julia Gabel

Pictures from the crash site show three cars crumpled into each other, with two car bonnets smashed.

At least six police cars were at the scene, a witness said.

The bus collided with multiple parked vehicles along Chapel Rd in Flat Bush, Auckland. Photo / Julia Gabel

A spokeswoman for police had limited information but said they were called at 3.52pm about the incident.

Police officers were at the scene diverting traffic around the collision. A large section of Chapel Rd has been closed off.

Traffic is bumper to bumper down the detour street of Michael Jones Drive, making the rush hour commute home even longer.