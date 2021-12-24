30 dawn dips: Teens make a splash for Christmas Day and mental health

Takapuna Grammar School student Will O'Brien, 18, joined by 40 friends and family on Christmas Day after completing 30 dawn dips for mental health awareness. Photo / Brett Phibbs

While many Kiwis will be enjoying a Christmas snooze, some are choosing to seize the festive day with a dawn swim off Auckland's Devonport shores.

Leaping out of bed at 5.40am to plunge into the sea by 6am is a habit come easy to Will O'Brien, who set out to complete 30 dawn dips in a bid to raise awareness for mental health.

"Lots of people our age don't really talk about what's going on inside their head. Everyone has a story behind their face so it's been good for people that don't want to talk to go for a swim early and start your day off well," O'Brien told the Herald.

Today, marks the 18-year-old Takapuna Grammar School student's 30th swim.

"Rain, hail, storm, whatever, I made sure I was in that water," O'Brien said.

The teen started a funding page called 30 Dips 4 Mental Health, which has raised more than $4200 as of 8.30am today. His initial goal was $2000, which he managed to achieve within two days.

Starting the day fresh. Teens enjoy dawn swim at Narrow Neck Beach for mental health on Christmas Day. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Before starting this challenge O'Brien said he was lost, like a lot people he knew, even though he had heaps of support from family and friends.

"I was still fighting it when I started this challenge but the swim was something to keep me busy and then I felt good. Now, the swims have made me change my mindset," he said.

For his first swim he was joined by about 10 mates and then it reduced to about six people halfway through. Today, there were more than 40 friends and family, some of whom drove in from across Auckland's Harbour Bridge.

Perfect conditions for a Christmas Day dawn dip. Photo / Brett Phibbs

"It's been really cool. I've had heaps of people come up and talk to me. Those who I know but not well, will reach out to me and say ' hey bro, I've got this going on and I wanted to talk to you about it', it's been good for guys who like to hide it and be the big man to put their hand up and say they need help."

He said getting up in the morning early was the best thing to do to bet mental struggles because "you get up and you're already winning".

"It's pretty exciting that I've completed the 30 days, because day 15 was pretty rough with halfway to go."

O'Brien said he was keen to keep the challenge going in the years to come and grow it to encourage as many people to take part as possible.

"Today I'll be parking up for have a beer and enjoying the day."