$2.75m Mongrel Mob meth rehab funding approved after proposal argued gang suicides and organised crime would drop

Participants and supporters of Kahukura, a drug rehabilitation programme run at Tapairu Marae, near Waipawa, haka in Heretaunga St, Hastings, in support of a social agency.

A meth rehab programme for Mongrel Mob members was approved after the applicant argued it would combat a rising number of gang homicides and suicides, and help reduce organised crime.

Details of the H2R Research and Consulting Ltd proposal seeking $1.9m from the Proceeds of Crime Fund have been released by the Ministry of Justice after multiple Official Information Act requests for details of the controversial programme, based near Waipawa.

Kahukura is a controversial meth rehab programme for Mongrel Mob members which eventually received $2.75 million from the Proceeds of Crime Fund.

It is based at Tapairu Marae, outside of Waipawa, and involves Sonny Smith, a Mongrel Mob leader who lives in the area, and his wife Mahinaarangi Smith.

The initial proposal sought $640,000 per year, for three years, for up to six eight-week programmes.

The proposal stated:

"A cluster of Mob chapters with a common affiliation to the Notorious chapter of the

Mongrel Mob in the Hawke's Bay known as the Chaindogs have had a noticeable increase

in homicides and suicides since the end of the Notorious and Salvation Army Hauora

rehabilitation programme in 2017.

"The homicides and suicides have been driven by methamphetamine (meth) addiction and intergenerational trauma."

"We are seeking funding to expand a meth rehabilitation initiative being piloted this year in the Hawke's Bay.

"Learning tikanga is a strong and central element to the initiative. The

Chaindog community leadership expects to run up to six of these initiatives per year."

The proposal also argued that organised crime would reduced as "this (gang) chapter has strong leadership that recognises the harm that methamphetamine has caused in the community and is motivated to support members to address their addictions".

"Reducing demand will reduce supply"

