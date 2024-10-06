The owner of Administrator House is Andrew Barnes, the businessman who pioneered the four-day working week, a philanthropist, and interested in the arts and classic yachts.

Andrew Barnes, who pioneered the four-day working week, says the existing fastening of the artwork on his building does not meet earthquake requirements.

He said the existing fastening was not compliant as it requires a different fixing to meet existing earthquake requirements.

“Otherwise the sculpture could fall into the street in an earthquake with serious consequences. The council is aware they have to find a different way to secure it, probably on the metal lamppost adjacent to the building.”

A council spokesperson said it was scoping options to re-site the sculpture.

Griffiths did not want to comment on the situation with the sculpture, except to say she was looking forward to it being rehung in the city, adding there was good support for that.

Writing on the council’s public art website, Griffiths said the artwork “encourages those who walk through O’Connell Street to observe the above and the below and consider the space between. It brings to attention the sky, framed by the built environment, and the earth beneath”.

The website said Light Weight O highlights the heritage architecture and character of the area, portraying changing reflections of the sky, buildings, and people.

O’Connell St will be transformed into an urban art village on October 10 as part of Art Week in the central city running from October 4-10.

The theme for Art Week 2024 is happiness with art installations, exhibitions and walking tours.

Students from the University of Auckland’s School of Architecture and Planning will activate the urban village with nine structures from noon until 9pm, designed for people of all ages.

Changing Lanes is this year’s glittering centerpiece with artists creating public artworks in the inner city’s laneways, altering these familiar places with “big, bold and immersive ideas”.

For the full programme, visit heartofthecity.co.nz/artweek









