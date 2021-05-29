22-year-old man arrested over death threats to National's Simeon Brown

National MP Simeon Brown received death threats. Photo / File

A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged with threatening to kill National MP Simeon Brown.

Police received a complaint on Tuesday night from the MP regarding death threats which were made against him.

The man was arrested without incident at a Christchurch property.

He is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on June 3, 2021 where he will face a charge of threatening to kill.

It's the second time a person has been charged with threatening to kill the National MP this month.

On May 7, a 25-year-old was arrested at a Lower Hutt property for allegedly threatening Brown after the MP had criticised Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson's visit to a Waikato Mongrel Mob hui.

Further inquiries are being made by police in relation to the threats received.

Police are unable to comment further, as the matter is now before the court.