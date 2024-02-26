Northland Semco Kauri, pictured after winning the Farah Palmer Cup championship last year, have been nominated for Team of the Year. Photo / Getty Images

Northland Semco Kauri, pictured after winning the Farah Palmer Cup championship last year, have been nominated for Team of the Year. Photo / Getty Images

The shortlist of the top sportspeople in Northland has been revealed as the Northland Sports Awards announce its finalists.

The awards will be presented virtually on March 20 to acknowledge the region’s sporting superstars for achievements between October 1, 2022, and October 30 last year.

Northland’s regional sports organisations or national sports organisations were asked to nominate their top male, female, junior athletes; top team; and those who have given outstanding service to their sport within the region.

Fourteen codes nominated 22 people, and 18 finalists were selected.

Sport Northland chief executive John Wansbone said the region continued to produce world-class athletes.

“We are incredibly proud whenever any Northlander reaches the pinnacle of their sport, and the awards both celebrate their success and recognise the years of effort and sacrifice they have given to their sport.”

The awards will be available to watch from 7.30pm on the Sport Northland Facebook page.

Finalists:

Team of the Year

Northland Semco Kauri — Rugby

Northland Senior Women’s Team — Squash

Kensington Champion of Champion Fours — Lawn Bowls

Service to Sport

Liz Furey — Swimming

Vicki Gribble — Hockey

Junior Sportsperson of the Year

Alec Jackson — Alpine Ski Racing

Hayden Ganley — Hockey

Freddie Jameson — Squash

Rory Woods — Rugby

Wikitoria Rogers — Rugby

Sportswoman of the Year

Diane Strawbridge — Lawn Bowls

Krystal Murray — Rugby

Black Ferns prop and Northland Kauri player Krystal Murray is among the finalists for Sportswoman of the Year. Photo / Phil Walter

Lani Daniels — Boxing

Kendell Heremaia — Basketball

Whangārei’s Kendell Heremaia is a finalist for Sportswoman of the Year.

Sportsman of the Year

Troy Robertson — Boccia

Boccia players Troy Robertson and Manaia Sanerivi with their silver medals from Chile. Photo / Supplied

James Fisher-Harris — Rugby League

Cameron Leslie — Swimming

Northland para athlete Cameron Leslie. Photo / NZME

Tim Southee — Cricket

Ofa Tu’ungafasi — Rugby

Blair Tuke — Sailing