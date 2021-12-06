19-year-old charged with attempted murder over Winton shooting

Police were called the house in the central Southland town of Winton yesterday afternoon. Photo / Toni McDonald

A 19-year-old accused of shooting a man in Winton has been charged with attempted murder.

The man, who has interim name suppression, appeared at the Invercargill District Court this morning. He did not apply for bail.

Duty lawyer Richard Smith asked Judge Russel Walker to grant suppression due to his young age and "dynamics" around the offending.

No plea was entered and the judge remanded the accused in custody to reappear at the High Court on January 25.

Police were called to a house in Park St about 1pm yesterday where it was reported that a firearm had been discharged.

In a statement, Inspector Jon Bissef said officers arrived to find a man with gunshot wounds.

He was transported to hospital where he is reported to be in a serious but stable condition.

"Police along with the armed offenders squad attended, cordons were put in place and nearby schools were put into lockdown temporarily as a precaution."

The accused was found in Invercargill later in the day and arrested, Insp Bissef said.

Police were not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident but inquiries were ongoing.