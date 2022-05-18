Auckland ram raids: Bollards no match for thieves who targeted Mobil service station in Oratia. Video / Hayden Woodward

Auckland ram raids: Bollards no match for thieves who targeted Mobil service station in Oratia. Video / Hayden Woodward

A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with several burglaries and a ram raid.

The teenager will appear in the Manukau District Court later this month after police charged him with three counts of burglary.

Police say investigations into the recent spate of theft and ram raids across Auckland led them to conduct a search warrant and arrest the teen.

His charges relate to an alleged ram raid at a Newmarket retailer on May 14 and two burglaries at Botany Town Centre retailers on May 10.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Brand says the public should be assured police are taking these incidents seriously.

"Police will continue to investigate each instance of a burglary or ram-raid style burglary occurring. Our staff continue to work hard to hold these offenders to account. Police

inquiries remain ongoing and we cannot rule out further arrests or charges

being laid as part of these investigations. "