Five people have been arrested and charged after an aggravated robbery of a liquor store in Pōkeno, Waikato.

6 Oct, 2024 03:30 AM 2 mins to read

A police spokesperson said four masked people entered the liquor store and assaulted two staff members around 7.40pm yesterday.

“The four offenders stole alcohol, cigarettes and the cash till, before leaving in a stolen car.

“Shortly after the robbery, a police unit observed the stolen car heading north on the Southern Motorway near Takanini.