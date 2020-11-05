1500 people rush to get Covid-19 test in Christchurch, results taking longer than usual

Covid-19 test results are taking a little longer than the usual 48 hours in Christchurch after a short surge in tests.
More than 1500 people got a test on Tuesday and Wednesday after it was revealed community cases of the virus had visited a Countdown supermarket and Chemist Warehouse.
DHB Clinical Lead Doctor Hannah Gordon said they are telling people it may be 72 hours before they hear anything.
"However, positive tests get picked up early and they get notified early."
Gordon said despite the short surge after the positive community cases in the city, the numbers eased at testing sites yesterday.
"People that needed to get tested or we asked to have been done and then we will see that it will be kind of steady over the next few days."
Total test numbers in Christchurch:
• In General Practice
November 3 - 562
November 4 - 241
• Orchard Road centre
November 3 - 181
November 4 - 138
November 5 (midday) - 87
• Whānau ora centre
November 3 - 109
November 4 - 99
November 5 (midday) - 51
• Pop-up testing station:
November 4 - 210
