Linda Montgomery is asking people to stay on the lookout for her cat, Betty, who fled after being rescued from her burning Guyton Street building. Photo / Supplied

A 15-year-old cat who escaped a heritage building fire in central Whanganui is missing and now her owner calling on the public to help find her.

Fire Emergency New Zealand sent four trucks and operational support to the fire on Guyton St last Tuesday evening.

The fire has been deemed accidental.

Betty the cat was inside the building at the time of the fire and Whanganui Fire Station manager Shane Dudley said one of the firefighters at the scene spotted Betty through the glass door at the back of the building.

Dudley said the firefighter smashed the glass door open to rescue the cat.

Montgomery said the cat took off once the door was broken.

The fire caused damage to the heritage building.

"She tore out the window, ran up towards the WINZ building behind [our building] and she hasn't been seen since," she said.

Since then, Montgomery has set up a feeding station with a camera at the back of the building to try and lure Betty in.

After reviewing the Sunday night camera footage, she said she saw a cat which may have been Betty, but has yet to be reunited with her and is asking residents of central Whanganui for help.

"If it is her and she's still out there, it'd be really good to say hey look out because she still needs to be caught."

Montgomery said Betty is 15 years old and has likely been injured from the smoke and heat of the fire, so she was hoping to find her soon.

"The more people who can keep their eyes open, the better," she said.

• If people see a ginger and white cat with no collar in the central Whanganui area, Montgomery asked them to contact her on 027 331 8392.