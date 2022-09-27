Four Whanganui fire appliances responded to a fire in a heritage building in Guyton St. Photo / Bevan Conley

Four fire crews responded to a heritage building fire in central Whanganui.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesperson said they were alerted to the fire in Guyton St around 5.30pm on Tuesday.

The spokesperson said smoke was seen venting from the top of the building.

The incident went to second alarm, and four fire appliances plus operational support responded.

FENZ crews left the scene of the fire by 9pm.

Everyone who had been in the building was accounted for and no injuries were reported.

The building was being renovated.

