New Zealand Glassworks crew members (from left) Natasha Yarrall, George Agius, Scott Redding, Philip Stokes, and Rhys John Carr with one winning entry for this year's art competition. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand Glassworks crew members (from left) Natasha Yarrall, George Agius, Scott Redding, Philip Stokes, and Rhys John Carr with one winning entry for this year's art competition. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand Glassworks has celebrated its sixth birthday in style.

As part of its annual birthday competition, children drew and submitted a picture and the winner had their entry transformed into a work in glass.

Levi Standen took out the 0-12 age group with a drawing of the "I Love You" hand sign in sign language and Sara Bell won the 13-and-over category for her drawing of a kowhai flower-inspired vase.

"Things are just going from strength to strength each year," glassworks manager Scott Redding said.

"We are now one of the most visited facilities in Whanganui.

"I'm proud that, in six short years, we've become a bit of a drawcard. I don't see us slowing down."

A special moment for him was the facility hosting its first artist-in-residence, Te Rongo Kirkwood, in 2021, Redding said.

"It has propelled her in her career.

"She's come back to make more work and is now looking at taking the team here to North Lands (glass studio) in Scotland next year to do some stuff over there."

There had been a few hiccups due to Covid-19 but he hoped to resurrect the artist-in-residence programme in 2023.

"We want to expand on it, too, with a couple of programmes going for junior artists to come through."

There would be a change of focus over the next two years.

"These first five years have really been focused on getting the hot shop up and running, getting the gallery going, and on the tourism side of things," Redding said.

"Now that's humming along pretty well we can turn to education and professional development for artists."

The glassworks currently runs beginner workshops every Saturday.

They are booked out for the rest of the year but dates for 2023 will be released at the start of December.

The annual art glass show each year had been another personal highlight, Redding said.

"We have some fantastic leaders in art glass here from Whanganui and throughout the country supporting it.

"We really get to show some exciting pieces of glass. That is probably what I'm most proud of."