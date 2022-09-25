Raewyn Overton-Stuart (left) and Lisa Reweti with the preschool learning resources donated to the Regional Museum. Photo / Karen Hughes

A large donation of learning resources will assist the Whanganui Regional Museum with education learning programmes for preschoolers.

Public programmes presenter Lisa Reweti said she was overwhelmed by the generosity and what it meant for her new teaching space at the museum.

"It means I've got the resources that I need to be able to teach the programmes that I want to teach," Reweti said.

"We need to build our kete of bicultural programmes for preschool tamariki."

Reweti said Te Ika a Māui – The Fish of Māui was a programme she ran during Term 3 for 3 and 4-year-olds.

"We link that back into our current exhibition, He Awa Ora, talking about the river, the kai that we get out of it, how we fish and so forth.

Reweti said more new programmes for preschoolers would be added over time.

The museum's education service is provided free with support from Enriching Local Curriculum (ELC) funding, through a contract with the Ministry of Education.

The recently renewed funding has allowed the museum to deliver programmes, especially for preschool-aged learners.

Reweti said she approached Whanganui-based Preschoolers At-Home Uniquely Achieving (Paua) for ideas and assistance on how to set up the space for the programmes to take place.

"I had nothing to start with," she said.

Paua donated 135 storybooks and a large range of puzzles, games and toys, all designed especially for preschool-aged children.

The family-owned business delivers a range of early childhood, home-based care services around the country, including a retail educational toy store.

Reweti said the donation was perfect for her new junior audience.

"I wanted to have a table with activities for little children because not all children like to sit and listen to a story.

"Some kids like to listen to a story, but they like to be doing something with their hands at the same time."

She said she wanted the room to be familiar and similar to early childhood centres.

"I wanted to be able to create a space that looks like it's for small children."

The preschool space has been set up in the Rangi Wills Audio Visual Room, named after the ex-board chairman of Whanganui Regional Museum, deputy mayor of Whanganui and Rotary member.

Reweti said she had plans to develop the space further.

"I love that I have a space that I can work on, so I can create a wonderful, welcoming, brightly coloured place for children to come, so it's their own special place in the museum for the rahui."

Paua managing director and founder Raewyn Overton-Stuart said she had been supporting Reweti with ideas to enhance the wall spaces.

"I love that when children come to the museum, they are engaging not only with what they can see, but they get to touch and feel and experience as well," Overton-Stuart said.

"This was the first time I had met Lisa, but I had heard through the community what an amazing job she does."