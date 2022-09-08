If the weather is fine, the event will still run outdoors, the event organiser said. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui's annual lights festival has been postponed until the start of October due to uncertain weather.

This is the second time Lanterns on the Awa 2022 has been postponed, but the event's organiser Kai Lim said it would be the last time. It had been scheduled for Saturday, September 10.

"Collectively, we have decided to move the event to October 1. There is too much uncertainty this weekend," Lim said.

"The difference this time is we know the event will go ahead no matter if the weather is wet or dry."

He said this was because they had booked a back-up venue.

"In the event of clear weather, the event will still be on the riverside at the original location."

But if there was rain or high winds, Lim said the event would be indoors at the War Memorial Hall and the forecourt space between the War Memorial Centre and Whanganui Regional Museum.

Lim said the audio and visual equipment they used for the event could not get wet and he did not want bad weather to affect the number of people attending the event.

He said October 1 at the Memorial Hall was the only time slot available for a council-owned indoor facility.

"This is the last time the date will change," Lim said.

"It is the first day of the school holiday[s] for most people, so I sincerely hope this also means more people."