Rodd Eddy says he hopes to have an official launch of The Backhouse in November. Photo / Supplied

A new chief executive has been appointed to lead collaborative creative space The Backhouse.

Rodd Eddy has worked across the South Pacific, Asia, Europe and Africa for large multinational companies, multilateral development organisations and his own consulting practice.

Whanganui hadn't been on his radar too much until now, however.

"Embarrassingly, I had hardly ever been here," Eddy said.

"Back in my early days of sales repping I remember coming down and trying to flog of some product to Affco.

"In the last month I've been down here, the regret comes in because it's a fantastic place with fantastic people, and you really get that sense of community and collaboration."

The Backhouse, on the corner of Taupō Quay and Drews Ave, was founded last year.

It is a joint initiative by economic development agency Whanganui & Partners and UCOL Whanganui, billed as a new centre for innovation, creative industries, entrepreneurship and education.

The concept was inspired by similar operations such as The Icehouse in Auckland, Kreative in Wellington and The Factory in Palmerston North.

Current occupants include Money Poppins, 100% Sweet, Whanganui Māori Business Network Te Manu Atatū, Beam Scooters, YMCA Education and Ngā Rauru's innovation hub.

Two of its foundation tenants, boutique cinema Confluence and the Whanganui Chamber of Commerce, have left the building.

Eddy said he didn't really grow up anywhere, being "thrown up" across New Zealand instead.

"I was born in the King Country and lived in Benneydale, then moved to Kerikeri, Auckland, Palmerston North, Mt Maunganui, Wellington and back to Auckland.

"Then there was a long period overseas."

Before the outbreak of Covid-19, Eddy worked alongside African governments on rural development projects.

He was then a lead academic assessor and lecturer at Otago Polytechnic and had a consulting/facilitating role with Wellington accelerator initiative Creative HQ.

Backhouse trustee Gaelle Deighton said Eddy's appointment reflected the trust's intention to elevate The Backhouse's potential at every opportunity.

"Securing such a capable chief executive enables us to establish a strong leadership structure and gives us confidence the trust's vision for The Backhouse will be met at an operational level through every consideration undertaken by Rodd."

Eddy said he didn't anticipate bringing any more tenants into the building.

"That's for the simple fact that we will start to develop deliverable programmes out of here.

"That's around micro-credentials, and whatever gaps are out there.

"We aren't here to compete, we are here to co-operate."

According to the New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA), micro-credentials "certify achievement of a coherent set of skills and knowledge; and are specified by a statement of purpose, learning outcomes, and strong evidence of need by industry, employers, iwi and/or the community".

Eddy said he hoped an official launch for The Backhouse would be held in November to coincide with Whanganui's Unesco City of Design launch.

"We can celebrate what the tenants are doing and what the whole ecosystem in Whanganui is doing as well, and create some exposure.

"Not just in Whanganui, let's go a bit broader than that."

Eddy's appointment gave Whanganui & Partners confidence that The Backhouse was continuing its intent to establish strong foundations and a kaupapa for growth, chief executive Hannah Middleton said.

"We are proud to be behind The Backhouse initiative, along with UCOL and our iwi partners Tupoho, Ngā Wairiki Ngāti Apa and Ngā Rauru - who are all represented on The Backhouse Trust.

"In order for this project to realise its potential, we have always maintained The Backhouse Trust must operate independently of the foundational partners and the appointment of Rodd ensures this can be the case."