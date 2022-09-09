Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui collaborative space The Backhouse appoints Rodd Eddy as chief executive

Mike Tweed
By
4 mins to read
Rodd Eddy says he hopes to have an official launch of The Backhouse in November. Photo / Supplied

Rodd Eddy says he hopes to have an official launch of The Backhouse in November. Photo / Supplied

A new chief executive has been appointed to lead collaborative creative space The Backhouse.

Rodd Eddy has worked across the South Pacific, Asia, Europe and Africa for large multinational companies, multilateral development organisations and his

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.