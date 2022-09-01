Suzanne Hepi has made the move from Palmerston North. Photo / Supplied

The chance to help Whanganui businesses was enough to bring a "publican kid" who was born and raised in the hospitality industry home to Whanganui.

Suzanne Hepi will be taking on the role as strategic lead for business at Whanganui & Partners, with Tim Easton embarking on a year-long sabbatical overseas as part of his role in the New Zealand Army.

Hepi has moved back home from Palmerston North, where she held a role in the office of the deputy vice-chancellor Māori at Massey University.

She worked as a mentor for Māori postgraduate students.

"When I was doing my bachelor of business I was mentoring undergraduate students who were going through the same academic journey as me," Hepi said.

"Then I moved on to postgraduate support."

Hepi will continue with her postgraduate studies, taking on a Master's thesis report in collaboration with her hapū.

She has iwi and hapū affiliations with Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Rāhiri, Te Kapotai, Waikato-Tainui, Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Whitikaupeka, Te Āti Haunui-a-Pāpārangi, Ngai Tukairangi and Ngāti Pāhauwera.

The decision to come back to Whanganui was an easy one.

"I'm a participant on the Kellogg Rural Leadership Programme that is based out of Whanganui, and learning what Whanganui had been up to made me realise how much things had changed since I left," Hapi said.

She was a "publican kid" who was born and raised in the hospitality industry.

"My parents first had the Ben Nevis in Turakina, then they sold that in 1992 and bought the Oasis Hotel in Waiouru.

"I attended Whanganui Collegiate for five years as a boarder.

"My parents eventually bought a place here [Whanganui] as a bit of an escape from the working environment of the hotel."

Her father, Abe Hepi, was one of the founding members of Te Manū Atatu, the Whanganui Māori Business Network.

He sold the Oasis in 2012 after 20 years and is currently the director of the Audit & Risk Committee in Waitangi, where he is originally from.

Her whānau's business connections would be useful in the new role, Hepi said.

"With Dad being involved in the community when it came to business and mentoring I still have a lot of those relationships and networks, as well as those I have built at Massey and the Kellogg Rural Leadership Programme."

Whanganui and Partners chief executive Hannah Middleton said she felt fortunate to have Hepi on board.

"It's very reassuring to have someone with excellent knowledge of economic impacts and inspired to make a difference in Whanganui.

"It's not often a chief executive can be pleased to report on staff turnover but I am very grateful to have a team that is agile and ambitious and I'm in the fortunate position to be welcoming a capable new team member while saying farewell, for now, to another."

Engaging with Māori pakihi (business) would be one area of focus in the role, Hepi said.

"I know Lou [Tyson Walker, strategic lead - capability] and Seletar Taputoro had a lot to do with pakihi Māori and I was fortunate enough to attend their last wānanga and introduce myself.

"That's a beautiful relationship we've got going there."

Hepi said she needed to find out more about other groups that offered business support and mentoring around the Whanganui region.

"Collectively, we would be able to achieve a lot more than if we did things individually.

"I've met with Helen [Garner] from the Chamber of Commerce and I need to meet with Te Mana Atatu. I'm hoping we can all have an avenue where we actively support each other in this business space."

Hepi said she was amazed at Whanganui's transformation over the last few years.

She had been encouraging others to make the move.

"Compared to when I was a teenager here there is so much growth, and so much potential growth.

"I was just out at Mill Rd looking at all the developments there. When I was here last that was literally just land."

She had settled in well with the rest of the Whanganui and Partners team, Hepi said.

"It's been awesome to see how collaborative everyone is here. I've asked a lot of questions and they've asked me questions too."

Hepi said staying on in Whanganui was definitely on the cards, especially as her father also lived there.

"Let's see what next year brings."

Easton has been a member of the Reserve Forces for over 14 years and holds the rank of Captain in the New Zealand Army.

This will be his longest stint out of New Zealand.

"I am excited about my new opportunity and I am stoked to confirm Suze will make a positive impact while I'm gone and I'm stepping away with full confidence in her abilities," Easton said.