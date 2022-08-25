Mt Ruapehu from Ohakune. Photo / Bevan Conley

Workers being let go from Ruapehu Alpine Lifts have good opportunities for work elsewhere, according to a regional boss at the Ministry of Social Development.

A severe lack of snow halfway through the ski season has led Ruapehu Alpine Lifts (RAL) to decide to cut a third of its 405 staff, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Officers from the Ministry of Social Development, including the organisation's regional commissioner Gloria Campbell, met with workers on Thursday and would continue those meetings on Friday.

"We're optimistic about finding these workers alternative employment," Campbell said.

"There are jobs available in industries such as horticulture, forestry and manufacturing, also retail and hospitality. We will be working with those who require our assistance."

She said they planned to work "one-on-one" with the affected workers to find out what they and their families needed.

Campbell reiterated the job market was "buoyant" with opportunities.

"We support people to prepare for new jobs by ensuring CVs are up to date, as well as placing them with appropriate employment and ensuring they, and their employers, understand what subsidies and initiatives are available to them.

"We appreciate that this will be an uncertain time for many families and individuals, our staff are here to help."

Happy Valley will remain open for visitors. Photo / Supplied

Ruapehu Mayor Don Cameron agreed the RAL staff being let go would have other options, but they might have to move for them.

"There is plenty of work available ... but they may have to travel out of the district," Cameron said.

"This [ski] season doesn't look as if it's going to get any better."

He said the number of people coming to the area to cycle the Old Coach Road trail was helping a lot to cover for the loss of tourism in places like Ohakune.

The council budgeted for about 13,000 people on the trail each year but last year that figure was looking more like 40,000, Cameron said.

Getting patrons wasn't so much of an issue for restaurants in the area - but getting staff was, he added.

Cameron was sympathetic with the skiing community for the poor season.

"[It's] disastrous really.

"It's just the sheer speed of watching the snow disappear day by day in the last week or so.

"This could be the sort of future we could be facing."

Don Cameron said Ruapehu Alpine Lifts staff may have to go elsewhere for work. Photo / Bevan Conley

Tūroa has been temporarily closed, while at Whakapapa, Happy Valley and the Sky Waka gondola will remain operational.

The Valley and Knoll T-Bars have been re-established with work under way to re-establish the Far West T-Bar.

Piper Lodge owner Wayne Xuan said his accommodation in National Park was down to about 50 per cent capacity - but usually this time of year he was near full.

"No travellers ... so lots of cancellations."

He said during a normal ski season they would normally be full during the weekends and the town busy but that was not the case this year.

RAL executive officer Jono Dean said this winter was one of the warmest, most humid and wettest on record.

"The unseasonable weather, an influence of La Nina, has had a significant impact on the snowpack at both Whakapapa and Tūroa ski areas," Dean said.

"Tūroa ski area, in particular, has been heavily impacted, receiving well below its all-time average snowfall so far this season."

That meant sparse operations with fewer than five of eight lifts operating at any one time, he said.

Dean said The High Noon, Tūroa's six-seater express chair lift was not currently operational as it needed 20cm to 30cm of snowfall to get going again.

Until that arrived, it would remain closed.

But it would be the core focus for the rest of the 2022 season, he said, because it was at a higher elevation and had a better chance of getting snow compared to other lifts.

MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said Mt Ruapehu's outlook for snow improved on Friday with rain expected and snow possible at 1700m.

Through the weekend the rain was expected to ease, with none expected on Sunday.