Adrian Rurawhe is confirmed as the new Speaker of the House. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Te Tai Hauāuru MP Adrian Rurawhe has officially been elected as Speaker, the highest officer role in the New Zealand House of Representatives.

Rurawhe's nomination was put forward by Labour MP Dr Duncan Webb and seconded by fellow Labour MP Barbara Edmonds with no other nominations received.

He then went on to be confirmed by the Governor-General.

After he was confirmed on Wednesday, Rurawhe acknowledged the House and said the members had done him a "huge honour" in electing him.

"I think it's really important I state here today that I will carry on the long tradition of upholding the rights and privileges of this House."

He said it would be his expectation the House would hold the Government to account and he told the Opposition Leader and other party leaders he would ensure they would be able to do so.

As Deputy Speaker, he had been presiding over Question Time every Thursday since the end of last year.

"I have noticed a few things about Question Time that could be improved," he said, which was followed by a loud round of applause from MPs.

"And unfortunately they are numerous."

He said the Government could be shorter and more succinct when it answered its own members' questions.

They could do that by asking more supplementary questions, Rurawhe said.

Supplementary questions are follow-up questions to clarify an answer to the primary questions put to Ministers each sitting day.

"Failure to do so will see Opposition get more supplementary questions.

"That is one thing I can do."

There would be an opportunity for more robust debate, but it had to be done in fairness, he said.

He acknowledged former Speaker Trevor Mallard as a friend, colleague and mentor with a particular mention of carrying on his work to make the House a more family-friendly environment.

Whanganui MP Steph Lewis could be seen in the House with her baby in her arms.

Rurawhe then received congratulations from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, before the Leader of the Opposition, Christopher Luxon, also welcomed him to the role.

Ardern said when she first asked Rurawhe some years ago about considering the role, he was hesitant.

"In my mind, this was the first sign that you were perfect for the role," Ardern said.

Other party leaders followed and waiata were sung from the public gallery where Rurawhe's family and friends were gathered.

Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi welcomed Rurawhe on what they called a historic day.

"It is a huge privilege to formally congratulate Adrian today on behalf of Te Pāti Māori and the people of Te Tai Hauāuru," Ngarewa-Packer said.

She acknowledged Rurawhe's whānau and their shared whakapapa.

"The relationships between Rātana and Taranaki are deep and strong to this day, and our people share the immense pride of te iwi mōrehu today."