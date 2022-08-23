The Ministry of Health reported 38 new community cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui region this Tuesday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui's seven-day rolling average of new Covid-19 community cases reached its lowest number since late February this week.

The Ministry of Health reported a seven-day rolling average of 46 cases in the region, the lowest it's been since February 27.

There were three people in Whanganui Hospital with the virus.

Nationally, the ministry reported 3693 new community cases of Covid-19.

Throughout the country, 402 people were in hospital with the virus.

Six Covid cases are in intensive care units in New Zealand.

The ministry reported a further 35 Covid-related deaths.