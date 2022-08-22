Council candidate Rory Smith wants to support Whanganui's growth with business and governance experience. Photo / Bevan Conley

Council candidate Rory Smith wants to support Whanganui's growth with business and governance experience. Photo / Bevan Conley

Rory Smith has taken a few tilts at getting elected to Whanganui District Council and he has always come in near the top of the list of also-rans.

He decided not to stand in 2019, but he's back in 2022 and said his commitment is stronger than ever.

"I've had the opportunity to develop and own three Whanganui businesses," he said.

"Tamara Riverside Lodge operated for 26 years until we sold it in 2019 and during that time I also started Whanganui River Road Tours, which continued for 10 years."

Smith and his wife Barbara Charuk relocated to a new riverside home a few doors down from the lodge and he now provides bespoke self-contained visitor accommodation named Smith House.

"It's been a year and it's going well," he said.

"It's great because it leaves me with time and energy to do other things."

Smith has held several governance positions in Whanganui, and said the variety of roles stands him in good stead for the responsibilities of local government.

"I've spent many years in tourism governance, but more latterly with a role on the Whanganui and Partners board, and six years on the Chamber of Commerce board, filling the position of deputy chair in my last year.

"I understand well the connection council has with business development and economic expansion in general."

Serving as a trustee on the Whanganui Vintage Weekend committee for six years had also been satisfying.

"I am also involved operationally as the site and bar manager of the Shindig on the Sunday of this popular annual event. I love it."

He believes Whanganui is in the midst of exciting times as the city has continued to grow during the impacts of Covid-19.

"The sustained population growth defies all predictions and we retain a well-performing business sector despite trying conditions," said Smith.

"I want to help guide this new future in which we find ourselves."

The council, he said, plays a crucial role in managing the growth.

"While economic growth is cyclical, the council's policies and actions determine how we bounce and I can offer a wealth of experience in this area.

"It's important that no sector of our community is left behind. Growth should be positive for everyone."

Smith said reforms to local government, the Resource Management Act and the Three Waters reforms will require firm advocacy.

"There will need to be some sure-footedness and a strong connection back to our community, to get things right," he said.

"Starting and running a small business gives you a great set of skills. I believe it has given me not only a different way to consider the issues at the council table, but some real-world experience to think outside the square as well."

For the past four years, Smith has been the regional tourism appointee on Te Kopuka, the

representative group developing the comprehensive river strategy as part of the Te Awa Tupua 2017 legislation.

"Barb and I moved to Whanganui 30 years ago following a few years overseas.

"A job offer for me brought us here and Barb was able to continue her career in health. Since then, we have raised two sons, and never considered leaving.

"Whanganui has been very good to my family and me."

If elected, what do you want to be judged on after your first year?

I will have listened, learned, and made informed decisions.

How will you do that?

After the first year it will be largely my own self-measurement, but I am a tough self-critic. I would like to think I would be seen as a councillor who works hard to reach consensus.