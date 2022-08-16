Charlotte Melser of Castlecliff is a first-time candidate for election to Whanganui District Council this year. Photo / Tess Charles

Whanganui District Council 2022 candidate Charlotte Melser has spent the past three years being a busy mum to her twin sons.

Before that, she was the founder and owner of The Citadel Cafe in Castlecliff and now she wants to be a voice for small business owners and for families in Whanganui.

"I had thought about standing for a couple of years," she said.

"When the number of confirmed nominees was looking low, I decided to put my nomination in. As a parent, it's hard to pinpoint that ideal time to take on other responsibilities but I decided that I'm ready.

"It was either now or wait another three years."

Melser said the central government reforms to resource management, water infrastructure, and the Future for Local Government Review will have some big implications for Whanganui.

"I think the next three years will be challenging and it will be an interesting and exciting time to be involved in local government," she said.

"People tend to think that local politics are not as important as what happens at a central level and I think the changes ahead will emphasise just how important local policies and decisions really are."

Melser said if she is elected she may be the first Whanganui District councillor to claim the childcare allowance for elected members introduced by the Remuneration Authority in 2019.

"It is one measure that has been introduced to encourage more diverse participation in local governance," she said.

"I would like to see other measures introduced for more inclusive councils - more ethnic diversity, more support for participation by people with disabilities."

Melser said she would also like to see more inclusivity in the Whanganui community and she has noticed an increase in the number of young families within the growing population.

"I would like to be a voice for young families - I have a young family and I know what our needs are but I'd like to find out what others need and how the council can support those needs."

Melser said she is passionate and committed to Whanganui and the success of the district as a thriving community.

"There is nowhere I'd rather be raising my two sons, and I want to actively see Whanganui be the best it can be.

"After the success of The Citadel and the Castlecliff Rejuvenation Project I really found my passion for working with the community bringing a collective vision to life. I have lived here for over 12 years, and in that time I have seen Castlecliff change from being a neglected suburb to a place with strong community engagement and pride.

"It's been a really exciting thing to be a part of and I'd now like to take my experience to the council."

If elected, what do you want to be judged on after your first year?

I will be doing a lot of listening and learning to make better connections in the community and to better understand the complexities of people's needs and challenges. I'm involved with a range of sectors and people, so I do see many of the challenges that people face. Some obvious ones are the impacts that Covid has had on business and the challenges people are facing with housing and the rising costs of living.

How will you do that?

By bringing those voices to the council table with cohesion to ensure that we can deliver effective and meaningful solutions.