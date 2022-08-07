Josh Chandulal-Mackay is standing for re-election and wants to see the council's long-term plan goals realised. Photo / Bevan Conley

Josh Chandulal-Mackay wants another term as a Whanganui district councillor - and has higher aspirations in the future.

He has been confirmed as a candidate in the 2022 local body elections.

After serving two terms at the council table since he was first elected as Whanganui's youngest councillor in 2016, Chandulal-Mackay said he hoped voters would elect him for another term to continue serving the community.

Chandulal-Mackay has also announced his intention to put his name forward for mayor in 2025.

He endorsed current mayor Hamish McDouall's bid for re-election this term.

"He has the skill, experience and established relationships within both central and local government that Whanganui needs over the next three years."

McDouall has declared he will not stand in 2025 and Chandulal-Mackay believes another term as a councillor would stand him in good stead to aim for the top job.

Chandulal-Mackay said Te Awa Tupua Treaty settlement legislation passed in 2017 was central to Whanganui's future wellbeing.

"My vision for the future of Whanganui is one where Te Awa Tupua forms the basis of our identity," he said.

"I want the council to continue playing a role in addressing historical injustice, and to see our public spaces develop to reflect our diverse and multicultural populations.

"And I want council to expand its role in providing housing solutions, and to see more events, cultural hubs and recreational spaces as part of an ongoing plan to grow the vibrancy of the district."

Chandulal-Mackay saw challenging times ahead as the council adapted to the Government's reforms to the Resource Management Act (RMA) and Three Waters, and the Review into the Future of Local Government.

"Any councillor elected for the 2022 to 2025 term of council will need to be across a set of complex and time-consuming government reforms," he said.

"Council will have to engage on each of these as in many respects we're passengers, and these reforms will impact us - so we can either engage or be left out and miss the opportunity to shape them."

Alongside his role as a councillor, Chandulal-Mackay is employed in a co-ordination role for the New Zealand Masters Games. He is chairman of Age Concern and the Youth Services Trust and sits on the board of St Anne's Catholic School. He is also an independent marriage and civil union celebrant.

Chandulal-Mackay said his proudest achievement over the last term was securing funding for a Youth Places & Spaces Project as part of the 2021-2031 long-term plan.

If elected, what do you want to be judged on after your first year?

My key priority is to see the Youth Places & Spaces project implemented to enhance the quality of life for Whanganui young people and to ensure that we resource the housing strategy and see tangible results in terms of new builds.

How will you do that?

By continuing to work with councillors and staff to ensure that the funds allocated for the projects will be used to achieve the best possible outcomes.